Watch: Calamitous stoppage-time own goal sees Iran break Morocco's hearts at World Cup

Associated Press

Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a free kick into his own net in the fifth minute of injury time to gift Iran a 1-0 victory over Morocco at the World Cup.

Aziz Bouhaddouz put one past his own keeper to gift Iran a 1-0 win in Saint Petersburg.
Only on the field as a 77th-minute substitute, the Morocco striker dived to reach a curling cross from the left but headed the ball past goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui.

There was an explosion of joy among the Iran squad, with coaching staff and substitutes sprinting onto the field and jumping for joy.

It was Iran's second win in 13 matches at the World Cup, and Asia's first since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

With Spain and Portugal the other teams in Group B, Friday's match in St. Petersburg was regarded as a must-win game for the two outsiders.

