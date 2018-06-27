 

Watch: Buenos Aires erupts in celebration of Argentina's late goal that kept them in the World Cup

Source:

ESPN

Marcos Rojo's late goal sent the Argentine capital into raptures this morning.
Source: ESPN

01:50
1
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

00:14
2
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

3

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

00:33
4
The Samoan rugby team visited Vaiala Beach School as they prepare to take on Germany for a first leg World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Video: 'Signing a jandal will be a first' - Manu Samoa players treated to beautiful singing by school children in Apia

04:18
5
Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach said "the decision yesterday puts a stake in the ground".

'It's fantastic news' - Crusaders boss delighted funding to be fast-tracked for new Christchurch stadium

00:14
The former Argentina captain had to be attended to by paramedics in Argentina's 2-1 win in Saint Petersburg.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.


 
