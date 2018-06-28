Watch: The brilliant moment Mexican football fans hoist South Korean consul into air as they celebrate Germany's shock World Cup defeat

Football fans have descended on the South Korean embassy in Mexico City, as the Asian nation eliminated Germany from the World Cup with a 2-0 win in Russia this morning.

With the South Koreans stunning the 2014 champions, Germany's exit paved the way for Mexico to advance to the second round, setting up a showdown with Brazil.

Never to be outdone in celebration, Mexican fans quickly swarmed the South Korean embassy, even going as far as lifting South Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, aloft while chanting "Coreano, hermano, ahora eres Mexicano!" which roughly translates to "Korean, brother, now you’re Mexican!."