The Brazilian World Cup squad appear to be relaxed heading into the start of the tournament later this week after they took time out from training to celebrate midfielder Philippe Coutinho's birthday in unique fashion.

Coutinho, who turned 26, was taking a break during the team's training when he was ambushed with all the ingredients of a birthday cake - eggs, flour and milk - by his teammates.

Superstar striker Neymar kicked off the prank by cracking an egg over Coutinho's head but the 26-year-old got revenge later when he egged him back.