Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

It looked like Neymar's game - or even his World Cup - could be over with 20 minutes to go in Brazil's 2-0 win over Mexico this morning.

It turned out to be pure histrionics. Writhing in agony after his right ankle was stepped on by Miguel Layun, Neymar managed to get back on his feet. But not before trying to step on Layun.

Both escaped punishment.

Neymar's dispute with Layun unfolded as the Mexico substitute tried to recover the ball. In a delayed reaction, Neymar made the most of Layun stepping on his ankle, rolling around with his hand covering his eyes.

The rapid recovery seemed miraculous for a player who missed the last three months of the season with a broken right foot.

"We wasted a lot of time because of one single player," Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said, without naming Neymar. "I think this is a real shame for football, especially for kids who are watching because this this has to be a sport of virility, of determination, a man's sport, like other games, and not a charade."

During the win over Costa Rica in the group stage, Neymar tried to win a penalty by flopping to the ground in the area. A video review reversed the decision to award a penalty kick and Neymar's frustrations a few minutes later led to a yellow card.