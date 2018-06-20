 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Brazil superstar Neymar limps out of training at Football World Cup

share

Source:

Reuters

The star forward suffered a problem with his ankle after Brazil opening match against Switzerland.
Source: Reuters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


00:29
2
The star forward suffered a problem with his ankle after Brazil opening match against Switzerland.

Watch: Brazil hold their breath as superstar Neymar limps out of training

00:15
3
Wojciech Szczesny's howler saw the African minnows pounce for a 2-1 win in Moscow.

Watch: Goalkeeper's brain explosion gifts Senegal famous World Cup win over Poland

00:14
4
England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

Watch: The moment England score most runs ever in ODI innings - during demolition job over Australia

5
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

Police car generic.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 