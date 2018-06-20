 

Watch: Brazil hold their breath as superstar Neymar limps out of training

Neymar has limped out of Brazil's training session at the World Cup because of pain in his right ankle.

The star forward suffered a problem with his ankle after Brazil opening match against Switzerland.
The Brazilian football confederation says the injury is not serious, adding Neymar left as a precaution and would be back in training tomorrow.

The federation says Neymar has been in pain since the team's 1-1 draw against Switzerland, when he was consistently fouled.

Neymar was playing keep-away with a few other players when he suddenly left the training session in Sochi. He limped as he walked away from the field toward the dressing room, accompanied by a team doctor.

