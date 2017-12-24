Watch: Bootless Lionel Messi sets up goal as Barcelona crush Real Madrid

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored as Barcelona beat 10-man Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga, dealing a huge blow to their fiercest rival's title defense.

Suarez struck in the 54th minute of the politically charged game and Messi added a penalty 10 minutes later after Madrid's Dani Carvajal received a direct red for stopping a goal-bound header by Paulinho.

Messi also set up substitute Aleix Vidal to round off the commanding win in stoppage time, having lost his right boot in the lead up.

The victory by Ernesto Valverde's team left Barcelona 14 points clear of Madrid, who remain in fourth place with a game in hand.

Barcelona increased their lead to nine points over second-place Atletico Madrid, which lost at Espanyol yesterday.