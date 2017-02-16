 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Watch: 'A bolter out of the blue!' Real Madrid's Casemiro scores blistering volley from outside the box

Defending champion Real Madrid recovered after conceding a stunning early goal to beat Napoli 3-1 this morning and stay on track for its seventh straight appearance in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder isn’t known for his finishing abilities, but this thunderous strike in the 3-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League would make any striker proud.
Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro all scored for Madrid after Lorenzo Insigne's extraordinary goal for Napoli less than 10 minutes into the Round of 16 first-leg match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Italian forward struck a shot from way outside the area, catching Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas out of position.

Playing in the last 16 for only the second time, Napoli was one game short of matching its unbeaten record of 19 matches in all competitions. It hadn't lost since a 2-1 defeat by Juventus in Serie A last October, a streak that included 12 victories.

"We faced the best team in the world, but it's a pity that we made so many mistakes with the ball because we usually don't do that," Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said.

"I think Madrid played their best game in three months, while we were not at our best tonight. We can compete with them if we play our best football."

Madrid, which won its 11th Champions League title last season, extended its streak without a home loss in the European competition to 12 matches.

The return match against Napoli is on March 7 in Italy.

In the other Round of 16 game on Wednesday, Bayern Munich routed Arsenal 5-1 in Germany.

With former great Diego Maradona supporting from the tribunes, and nearly 5,000 fans loudly cheering from the stands, Napoli made an ideal start with Insigne opening the scoring with his superb long-range strike in the eighth minute.

He received a nice through-ball from captain Marek Hamsik and struck a first-time shot from about 30 meters (yards) out to catch Navas off-guard. The ball bounced once before hitting the net near the far post as Navas desperately tried to recover.

Benzema leveled 10 minutes later with a header after a cross by Dani Carvajal from the right flank, scoring his first goal in six games. The French striker, Madrid's top scorer in this season's Champions League with five goals, almost added another in a breakaway just before halftime, but his attempt struck the post.

Kroos put Madrid ahead from just inside the area in the 49th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo cleared a defender to set up the German midfielder. Casemiro sealed the victory with his perfectly struck volley from outside the area in the 54th, hitting the far corner.

Napoli had a goal disallowed for offside in the 80th.

Ronaldo had a great chance to score in the 28th minute, but his shot from close range sailed over the crossbar.

The star forward remains two goals short of becoming the first player to score 100 goals in European competitions. He is the Champions League's leading scorer with 95, two more than Messi.

