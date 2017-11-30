Watch: Bizarre scenes as Japanese football league use monkey as ball boy

The Japanese football league has produced one of the strangest scenes conceivable, with a monkey used to deliver the match ball in Sunday's clash between Cerezo Osaka and Vissel Kobe.

With the game just moments away from kicking off, fans were left scratching their heads when a monkey - kitted out in Osaka's pink home strip - came out onto the pitch to hand over the match ball.

The monkey handed the ball to referee Hiromu Kimura, before posing for a quick photo, and heading back down the tunnel.