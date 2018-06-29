Watch: Belgium striker embarrassingly smacks himself in face after booting ball into post in celebration

It was a header of a different sort this morning for Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi who embarrassingly managed to smack himself in the face at close range in a wild celebration following his side's only goal against England.

Belgium beat England 1-0 this morning to top World Cup Group G after their clash against England in Kaliningrad.

As Adnan Januzaj managed to curl a shot into the top corner of the England net past keeper Jordan Pickford, Batshuayi ran goalwards, attempting to volley the rebound into the empty net.

Instead, the ball cannoned off the post, and straight into Batshuayi's face.

The win sees Belgium advance as winners of Group G, setting up a clash with Japan in the round of 16.