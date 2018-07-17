 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Beaten World Cup finalists Croatia treated like kings on return home

share

Source:

Associated Press

In an outburst of national pride, Croatia threw out a red carpet and staged a heroes' welcome for the country's national team despite its loss to France in the World Cup final.

An open top bus parade welcomed Croatia after they touched down in Zagreb.
Source: Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people wearing national red-and-white colors and waving Croatian flags poured into the streets in of the capital Zagreb to greet the players.

The joyful crowd crammed the city's central square or lined up along the route where the players were set to pass in an open bus.

Croatian air force jets escorted the plane carrying the team from Russia as it entered the country's air space and flew over the capital Zagreb.

"Champions! Champions!" roared the crowds as the players came out of the plane to a red carpet placed on the tarmac at the Zagreb airport.

The small country of 4 million people has been gripped in euphoria since its team beat England to reach its first World Cup final, where Croatia lost 4-2 to France.

The success has been the described as the biggest in Croatia's sporting history, boosting national pride and sense of unity in the country that fought a war to become independent from the former Yugoslavia in 1990s'.

Croatia's state railway company has halved ticket prices so fans could travel to Zagreb, while city authorities in the capital said public transportation would be free.

State TV urged citizens to come out and enjoy "the historic moment" of the players' return, while other media have described the players as "our heroes."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

00:25
2
Hasan Ali suffered a neck strain in his side's win over Zimbabwe.

Watch: Pakistan bowler injures himself in exuberant wicket celebration

3
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


4
Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 14th April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Under-fire SANZAAR to review TMO rules after admitting it's 'clearly not working'

5

Cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee to have further surgery after secondary cancer found in liver

06:49
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

The size of the building has neighbours seeing a very dark shade of red.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

02:03
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

1 NEWS has been told the 19-year-old male charged with the murders is related to the victims.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.