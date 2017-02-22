Watch: Bang! Bang! Bang! Trailing Man City sink three in 11 minutes Monaco in epic Champions League goal-fest

 

Manchester City scored three goals in 11 minutes to fight back for a 5-3 win over Monaco in a wild Champions League match full of dazzling attacking play and dreadful defending today.

John Stones scored a crucial goal in the 77th minute as his side beat Monaco 5-3 in their Champions League match.
Source: SKY

City was facing a first-leg deficit in the Round of 16 match when Radamel Falcao scored with a glorious chip, his second goal of the game, to put Monaco 3-2 ahead in the 61st minute at Etihad Stadium.

But in a frantic finish, Sergio Aguero volleyed in a 71st-minute equaliser for his second goal of the night, John Stones prodded home from a corner in the 77th, and Leroy Sane pushed City further ahead with a tap-in in the 82nd.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 26th minute, only for Monaco to put on an attacking show left the home defense in tatters.

Falcao, making a successful return to England after poor spells on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea, equalised with a diving header and Kylian Mbappe latched onto a free kick exposing more poor defending from City - to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic allowed a low shot from Aguero to dribble into the net for City's first equaliser, before the chaotic final half hour when both teams threatened to score at will.

The game had everything - there was even a missed penalty by Falcao when Monaco was 2-1 ahead - and it was a night to send coaches crazy and to leave spectators wanting more.

With both teams preaching attacking football, it was always likely that there was going to be lots of goals and so it proved.

There is sure to be more of the same in the second leg on March 15.

The night's other match was also a goal feast, with Atletico Madrid winning 4-2 at Bayer Leverkusen.

