 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Aussie footballer catches brutal shot to the face, left face-down on the turf

AAP
Topics
Football

The Matildas' hopes of a second-straight win over the United States have been shattered by a 90th minute goal in a 1-1 draw at the Tournament of Nations.

However a freak accident involving defender Ellie Carpenter being caught in the face will see the match remembered for the wrong reasons.

In the 28th minute of the first half, Carpenter was struck in the face by a stray clearance from the USA's Crystal Dunn.

Carpenter instantly dropped to the floor in pain, before being treated by medical staff.

She would eventually return to her feet, and carry on playing.

Australia led through Chloe Logarzo's opener in the 22nd minute and looked on course for a huge statement victory over the world No.1-ranked Americans.

But Lindsey Horan rose to nod home a Megan Rapinoe corner at the end of regulation time to save the home side's blushes, extending their unbeaten streak to 18 matches.

Yesterday's result in Connecticut was just the third time the US have been held to a draw during that period.

The Americans haven't tasted defeat since the last time they met the Matildas in the same tournament a year ago.

It remains Australia's only victory over the US in women's football.

The two should they meet again at next year's Women's World Cup in France.

Ellie Carpenter somehow got back up after taking a rocket to the face. Source: Fox Sports
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Bode and Morgan Miller lost 19-month old daughter Emeline earlier this year.

US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'
2

Watch: Aussie footballer catches brutal shot to the face, left face-down on the turf
3

Goalmouth scramble sees Black Sticks dumped out of Hockey World Cup
4

'Confidence is building' - Wallabies feel they're 'close' to overcoming All Blacks
5

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

Neymar admits he exaggerated fouls at World Cup but is now a 'new man'

Qatar accused of sabotaging Australia, USA bids for 2022 Football World Cup
00:13
Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri opened his account in stunning fashion.

New Liverpool star scores stunning bicycle as Reds beat Man United in US

American football side enter race to sign Usain Bolt

Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires game-winner to complete first MLS hat trick

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had his first MLS hat trick, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a 4-minute span in the second in the LA Galaxy's 4-3 victory over Orlando City this afternoon.

The 36-year-old Swedish star tied it at 3 in the 67th minute on a diving header off Ola Kamara's feed, then put the Galaxy in front in the 71st with a short hard kick after he headed down a rebound. He celebrated by ripping off his jersey.

Ibrahimovic has 15 goals this season, his first with LA.

The Galaxy (10-7-5) are unbeaten in nine games. Orlando City (7-14-1) has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

Ibrahimovic pulled LA even at 2 in the 47th with a leaping header off Giovani dos Santos's feed.

After dos Santos rang a shot off the crossbar in the 50th, Dominic Dwyer put Orlando back in front in the 54th with a header off Mohamed El-Munir's cross from the end line.

Orlando City took a 2-1 lead just before halftime on LA defender Michael Ciani's own goal. Ciani accidentally deflected Sacha Kljestan's center pass past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Cristian Higuita opened the scoring for Orlando in the 18th minute, connecting from close range. Dos Santos tied it in the 39th, firing a shot to the lower left side off an assist from Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish star guided the LA Galaxy to a 4-3 win over Orlando. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday.

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

'We decriminalised cannabis in 2010' - researcher says police increasingly shifting priority to fighting P

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Watch: Wayne Rooney exits MLS game with bloodied face after nasty head knock

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Wayne Rooney scored his maiden MLS goal to help DC United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 yesterday, but was also left bloodied after a head knock.

United won for just the second time since May 19 courtesy of an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura's cross deflected off Colorado's Niki Jackson into the net.

Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. He ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard and into the net.

Rooney was making just his second start and fourth appearance for DC United.

The ex-Everton and United striker also copped a nasty cut in the match while defending a corner kick in the box. Rooney laid on the ground after the collision with Rapids players before blood gushed all over his face.

He was escorted off the pitch and had his head bandaged up by medical staff.

"It shows you what this means to him. He's in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that's a big moment...we needed that play," DC coach Ben Olsen said of Rooney's heroics.

"He's selfless in that way."

The former England striker required five stiches after helping DC United beat Colorado. Source: SKY
Topics
Football