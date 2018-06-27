 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Argentina, Diego Maradona go absolutely ballistic as late winner books spot in World Cup knockout stage

share

Source:

Associated Press

Lionel Messi and Argentina finally came alive at the World Cup.

Marcos Rojo scored late to get Argentina out of the group in Saint Petersburg.
Source: SKY

Messi scored an exquisite 14th-minute goal to give the two-time champions the lead, but it wasn't until Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute strike that Argentina was assured of a place in the round of 16.

Victor Moses scored a penalty in the 51st minute for Nigeria, putting Argentina in danger of being eliminated without winning a match in Russia.

It took an unlikely goal by Rojo to save Argentina and give it second place in Group D.

Digeo Maradona, in the stands at the St. Petersburg Stadium, celebrated both goals wildly.

Argentina will play France in the last 16 in Kazan on Sunday NZT.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Marcos Rojo scored late to get Argentina out of the group in Saint Petersburg.

Late drama as Argentina secure World Cup survival with stunning goal in dying minutes, Croatia go through as group winners

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

00:15
3
Marcos Rojo scored late to get Argentina out of the group in Saint Petersburg.

Watch: Argentina, Diego Maradona go absolutely ballistic as late winner books spot in World Cup knockout stage


00:15
4
Iceland may have left Russia 2018, but their fans left their mark in style.

Watch: Iceland fans unleash trademark Viking Clap as debut World Cup campaign ends

00:39
5
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 