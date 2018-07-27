Watch: AC Milan midfielder left red-faced after cheeky penalty attempt goes badly awry

 

In a scarcely beleivable penalty shootout that lasted 26 kicks, Manchester United claimed victory over AC Milan in California yesterday.

As the two sides played out a draw after fulltime in their International Champions Cup friendly match, the match went to penalties.

With each side going through their entire lineup, it was United midfielder Ander Herrera who struck the decisive blow for United, scoring with his second penalty of the shootout.

Up stepped Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who attempted to chip the Red Devils' keeper, Joel Pereira.

Instead, his effort was tamely lofted over the bar, gifting United a 9-8 win over their Italian opponents.

United were made to work for their 9-8 penalties win. Source: International Champions Cup
