Watch: Aaron Ramsey humiliates goalie as Arsenal take out Italian giants AC Milan

Associated Press

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Arsenal goal as his new club rebounded from a run of four successive losses with a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League last 16.

The Gunners defeated Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.
In a tussle of two heavyweights with proud histories, Arsenal went ahead after 15 minutes when Mkhitaryan, signed from Manchester United in January, saw his right-foot shot deflect into the net off Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Mkhitaryan also hit the crossbar towards the end of the first half.

Bonucci almost leveled for Milan two minutes before the interval when he rose in the penalty area to head a corner narrowly wide.

Mesut Ozil then laid on the second goal in first-half stoppage time for Aaron Ramsey, who went round goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his team a healthy advantage to take into the second leg next week.

