Watch: Aaron Ramsey humiliates goalie as Arsenal take out Italian giants AC Milan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Arsenal goal as his new club rebounded from a run of four successive losses with a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League last 16.

In a tussle of two heavyweights with proud histories, Arsenal went ahead after 15 minutes when Mkhitaryan, signed from Manchester United in January, saw his right-foot shot deflect into the net off Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Mkhitaryan also hit the crossbar towards the end of the first half.

Bonucci almost leveled for Milan two minutes before the interval when he rose in the penalty area to head a corner narrowly wide.