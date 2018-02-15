 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: 5-0! Liverpool crush Porto with incredible away display in Champion's League's last 16

share

Source:

Associated Press

Liverpool put one foot in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 5-0 away rout of Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

This lethal counter attack was the Reds at their very best.
Source: SKY

Sadio Mane scored a hat trick and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino provided the other two goals to give the Premier League side a huge advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield on March 6.

A mistake from Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa allowed Mane's shot to squirm under his body after a slow start from the visitors, and Salah displayed all his class to make it 2-0 four minutes later inside the first half-hour.

The home side showed promise after the break but was caught on a counterattack when Sa saved Firmino's effort, only to push the ball toward Mane's feet. The Senegal forward needed no second invitation for his second goal.

Firmino got the goal his performance deserved with a simple finish inside the left post from James Milner's cross with 20 minutes remaining and Mane took advantage of some lax defending to complete his hat trick late on.

It was Liverpool's first appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League for almost nine years.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:53
1
The Kiwi heavyweight is giving his body a workover before the biggest fight of his career.

Watch Joseph Parker put himself through electric shock treatment to face Anthony Joshua

01:20
2
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:50
4
Parker's trainer has prepared both fighters for heavyweight title fights in his career.

'Power and speed combination' – Kevin Barry says Joseph Parker similar to David Tua

00:52
5
Auckland's Mayor is desperate to finalise plans for the 2020 challenge.

'We're working hard to get what Team NZ needs' – Phil Goff on America's Cup future

00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Suspected gunman reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

Multiple people are dead after the Florida shooting.


00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Mass school shooting: Ex-student's 'horrific, homicidal act' leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 