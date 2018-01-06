 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Virgil van Dijk makes superb Liverpool debut, converts late corner kick into FA Cup game-winner against Everton

share

Source:

Associated Press

Virgil van Dijk became an instant favorite at Liverpool by marking his debut with a late goal to clinch a 2-1 win over local rival Everton in the third round of the FA Cup this morning.

The world's most expensive defender became an instant fan favourite with his late goal.
Source: SKY

Manchester United also left it late to qualify for the fourth round, with in-form midfielder Jesse Lingard and striker Romelu Lukaku scoring in the final six minutes of regulation time in a 2-0 victory over second-tier Derby County at Old Trafford.

Signed last week for NZ$135 million as the world's most expensive defender, Van Dijk probably couldn't have dreamed of a better debut, with his goal coming in front of the storied Kop stand at Anfield in the 84th minute.

The Netherlands center back leapt highest to meet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's corner ahead of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and nod the ball into an empty net from six meters out.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute by converting a contentiously awarded penalty. Gylfi Sigurdsson equalized in the 67th but Everton's winless run at the home of its great rival extended to 21 games, dating back to 1999.

Liverpool hasn't lost to Everton in 16 matches, a club record.

In a typically high-octane derby, Wayne Rooney picked up an early booking for a crude tackle on Joe Gomez and was substituted in the 52nd for his own good, moments after escaping a second yellow card for shoving Emre Can.

The most explosive incident, which could yet have repercussions, happened in the final stages of the first half after Mason Holgate shoved Roberto Firmino into — and over — the advertising boards. A clearly unhappy Firmino vaulted back onto the field and sprinted toward Holgate, swearing in Portuguese, and was lucky that referee Bobby Madley stepped in between them to intervene.

Holgate then became aggrieved, and appeared to ask Madley if he had been verbally abused by Firmino. Madley spoke to his the fourth official, before play continued.

A few minutes earlier, Liverpool had taken the lead in contentious fashion. Holgate had his hand on Adam Lallana's shirt as the Liverpool midfielder turned at the edge of the box, but it didn't look enough to send Lallana to the ground. Still, a penalty was awarded and Milner deftly clipped the ball down the middle.

Evertron barely threatened in the first half but was much more dangerous after the break, equalizing after a counterattack following a Liverpool corner. Ademola Lookman, Rooney's replacement, fed Phil Jagielka and the center back showed composure to lay the ball back for Sigurdsson to stroke home a finish from the edge of the area.

Van Dijk had the final say, though.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Colin Munro departs after picking up quickfire half-century off Pakistan bowling attack

00:27
2
s

'I'll have to have one of those concussion test things!' Baz takes friendly fire after BBL teammate's throw nails him in back of the head

00:29
3
The Thunder's Kiwi star could have been playing rugby in the 127-117 victory.

Steven Adams thrown to floor by Clippers' Blake Griffin in big OKC win

01:42
4
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:30
5
Brendon McCullum's Heat won the match by 49 runs, moving them to share top of the table with the Scorchers as a result.

Baz slices ball away for four all around The Gabba as Heat end Scorchers' unbeaten BBL start

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Colin Munro departs after picking up quickfire half-century off Pakistan bowling attack

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning as the deep low moves away.


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 