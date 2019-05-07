TODAY |

Vincent Kompany scores screamer as Manchester City close in on title

Associated Press
More From
Football

Manchester City can win the English Premier League title with a victory at Brighton, after a thundering long-range drive from captain Vincent Kompany gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

With today's victory in their penultimate game, City return to the top of the table with a one point advantage over Liverpool who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

It was the longest City fans have had to wait for a goal at the Etihad in this Premier League season and with nerves fraying, there was a growing sense that an impressive Leicester could wreck Pep Guardiola's hopes of capturing successive titles.

But then Kompany picked up the ball just over the halfway line in the 70th minute with the Leicester defence camped deep, and the 33-year-old skipper unleashed a stunning drive from 25 metres out that flew into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

Leicester had an opportunity to level in the 87th minute but substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, a former City player, was unable to find the target from a promising position.

City, who have now won 13 straight league games, have 95 points to Liverpool's 94 and also have a plus four goal difference over Juergen Klopp's side.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Victory over Brighton on Monday will see City hold off Liverpool for the title. Source: SKY
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    Everton's Seamus Coleman, right, scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

    Everton keeps up faint hopes of European qualification with win over Burnley
    Sydney FC player Ufak Talay controls the ball during the Hyunadai A-League match, NZ Knights v Sydney FC at Albany Stadium, Auckland Friday 2 September 2005.Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 133668

    Wellington Phoenix announce Sydney FC assistant as new coach
    Michal Kopzcynski of Wellington Phoenix and Alex Rufer of Wellington Phoenix react after Melbourne Victory score in the first half. Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix. Elimination Final 1, A-League Football, Friday 3 May, 2019 New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Luke Hemer / www.photosport.nz

    Phoenix outclassed by Victory in A-League finals opener but Rudan sees blue skies ahead
    Rudan said when he came into the set-up, he saw a "broken" team on and off the park.

    Mark Rudan says Phoenix thriving on playoff underdog status - 'No one gives us a chance'