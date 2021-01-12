TODAY |

Villa-Tottenham game off following Covid-19 outbreak at training ground

Source:  Associated Press

Tottenham's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Thursday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho's team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho answers questions during an interview after his team's 5-0 win in the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur at Rossett Park stadium in Crosby, Liverpool. Source: Associated Press

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said overnight, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.

The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for December 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.

Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday (Saturday NZT) has now been pushed back to Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
