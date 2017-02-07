 

Video: Unreal scenes as 40-year-old goalkeeper scores from his own box

Spanish fourth division side Pozuelo have had a day to remember, defeating Villanueva del Pardillo 1-0 in Madrid thanks to a goal from an unexpected hero earlier today.

With the scores locked at 0-0, 40-year old goalkeeper Salva scored the winning goal, launching an unstoppable effort from his own penalty box.

Villanueva del Pardillo watched on in shock, as Salva's effort cleared the defence, before bouncing over their keeper and into the back of the net.

Asked about his game winning goal after the match, Salva simply told reporters "Why would you not try it?"

Spanish fourth-division side Pozuelo's keeper Salva came up with this screamer, and celebrated accordingly.
