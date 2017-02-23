Video: United end hopes of St Etienne Europa League comeback with sublime cross and finish early in second leg

 

Manchester United's Europa League progress at has come at a cost, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan limping off shortly after opening the scoring against St Etienne to put his EFL Cup final hopes in jeopardy.

Juan Mata won’t get be credited with the goal but his divine pass to Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the box gave United a healthy 4-0 lead on aggregate.
Source: SKY

Jose Mourinho named a surprisingly-strong line-up considering they arrived in France boasting a 3-0 lead for the last-32 return leg - a bold decision that backfired somewhat.

In-form Mkhitaryan limped off after 25 minutes in St Etienne holding the back of his right leg, having already set United on course for a 1-0 second-leg win by directing home a fine Juan Mata cross.

The 16th-minute strike was the fifth goal the Armenian had been involved in during his last six matches, underlining just how large a blow his absence against Southampton at Wembley this Sunday might be.

Michael Carrick may also have sustained a calf complaint before departing in the second half, moments before Eric Bailly saw red after picking up two yellow cards in 185 seconds.

United responded manfully to the sending off and held firm to keep a fourth successive clean sheet in European competition and secure their place in Friday's Europa League last-16 draw.

Pre-match odds as long as 40-1 on St Etienne going through highlighted what an uphill task the hosts faced, yet their fans turned out in their droves at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The hosts' intensity and endeavour had proved problematic last week, but this time Mourinho's men did not attack with the same numbers that saw them caught out last time.

But when United first threatened, they left St Etienne with a bloody nose and all-but settled the tie.

Mata sent in a superb, low cross from the left flank and Mkhitaryan provided a deft touch, having burst in-between the home side's centre-backs to the edge of the six-yard box.

In Wednesday's other ties a 1-1 draw between Schalke and Greek side PAOK was enough for the Germans to progress after winning the first leg 3-0, while Russia's FC Krasnodar advanced to the round of 16 for the first time following their 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce.

