Video: Unforgiving ref gives linesman RED card after he throws up on Scottish EPL sideline

A football linesman was red carded by the referee on Sunday after he began vomiting during a Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Dundee.

Andrew McWilliam was meant to be running the line but when officiating suddenly stopped for a corner, he clutched at his stomach, turned away from the pitch and began to puke early in the first half.

Killie midfielder Jordan Jones tried comforting the official as he lined up a corner kick before calling the ref over.