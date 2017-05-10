Video: Unforgiving ref gives linesman RED card after he throws up on Scottish EPL sideline

Source:
A football linesman was red carded by the referee on Sunday after he began vomiting during a Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Dundee.
Andrew McWilliam was meant to be running the line but when officiating suddenly stopped for a corner, he clutched at his stomach, turned away from the pitch and began to puke early in the first half.
Killie midfielder Jordan Jones tried comforting the official as he lined up a corner kick before calling the ref over.
Referee Craig Thomson had players and the crowd in fits of laughter as proceeded to inspect his colleague, before showing him red.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport