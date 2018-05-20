Video: Team Wellington claim OFC Champions League, book spot at Club World Cup

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
Team Wellington have qualified for the Fifa World Club Cup after winning the Oceania Champions League for the first time.
Team Wellington beat Lautoka FC 4-3 in the second leg in Fiji to progress 10-3 on aggregate.
The New Zealand side led 2-nil at half time with goals from Mario Ilich, while Ross Allen and Angus Kilkolly scored the other two in the second half.
The FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the UAE in december and will feature the six continental champions as well as a host team.
