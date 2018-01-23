Video: Swansea manager uses bonkers analogy after EPL upset over Liverpool

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed a strange analogy he used in his pre-match team talk, as his bottom-placed side stunned Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League this morning.

Sitting in last place on the ladder, the Swans earned a determined 1-0 win over the Reds, with defender Alfie Mawson's goal enough to earn a much needed victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK afterwards, Carvalhal spoke about preparing his players for the match.

"I did an analogy with my players," he said.

"I said to them that Liverpool is a top team, and that they are really, really strong, but they are a Formula 1 (car)."

"If you put a Formula 1 into London at four o'clock in traffic, the Formula 1 will not run very fast - it's exactly what we must do to play against Liverpool."