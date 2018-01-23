 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Video: Swansea manager uses bonkers analogy after EPL upset over Liverpool

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed a strange analogy he used in his pre-match team talk, as his bottom-placed side stunned Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League this morning.

Carlos Carvalhal came up with a gem to inspire his players before their 1-0 win.
Source: Sky Sports UK

Sitting in last place on the ladder, the Swans earned a determined 1-0 win over the Reds, with defender Alfie Mawson's goal enough to earn a much needed victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK afterwards, Carvalhal spoke about preparing his players for the match.

"I did an analogy with my players," he said.

"I said to them that Liverpool is a top team, and that they are really, really strong, but they are a Formula 1 (car)."

Swansea made the most of their second chance from a corner kick to claim a surprise 1-0 win at home.
Source: SKY

"If you put a Formula 1 into London at four o'clock in traffic, the Formula 1 will not run very fast - it's exactly what we must do to play against Liverpool."

The win sees Swansea just three points from safety, while Liverpool remain in fourth spot, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The unbeaten Brit will face the Kiwi heavyweight in a unification bout in Cardiff.

'We're steps ahead' - Anthony Joshua fires warning at Joseph Parker

00:42
2
Seth Rance says the side want to keep their winning streak before facing Australia and England.

'Every game you play, you want to win' – Black Caps hunting another whitewash in Pakistan T20s

00:29
3
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

'I was just there to clean up the scraps!' Fielder who completed 'best catch you'll ever see' gives full praise to teammate

00:30
4
Lloyd Pope took 8-35 as Australia pinched a 31-run World Cup win.

The ginger Shane Warne? Aussie U19 leggie rips England to pieces with stunning display of spin


5
Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore fights challenges for the ball.

Football Ferns duo earn professional contracts after signing with European clubs

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

00:30
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

The fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.

00:23
Hine Grindlay said mud was left everywhere after the heavy rain.

Auckland resident 'flooded out' after water rips through home, leaving 'a lot of damage'

Hine Grindlay said mud was left everywhere after the heavy rain.


00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 