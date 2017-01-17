Video: Spanish goalkeeper escapes red card despite brutal kung-fu kick to rival's head

A striker in Spain's second division must be wondering what he has to do to draw a foul after nearly having his head taken off by a rival goalkeeper.

Reus' David Querol was chasing down a long ball against Almeria when Casto Espinosa came rushing off his line.

The keeper got to the ball first, but unfortunately, slammed his boot into the head of his rival in the same movement.

Remarkably, he wasn't sent off.