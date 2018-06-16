 

Video: Spain goalkeeper has shocker, gifts Portugal goal with rookie mistake at World Cup

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain at the World Cup.

David De Gea palmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot into his own net in the dramatic 3-3 draw.
Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.

The Portugal captain's hat-trick earned his side a 3-3 draw in Sochi.
Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change one the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.

Ronaldo's opening goal from the penalty spot allowed him to become the fourth player to score in four World Cups, joining Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.

His second goal came after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who let the ball bounce off his hands and into the net.

