Video: Reading midfielder rejects Wayne Rooney's match shirt

After Manchester United's 4-0 demolition of Reading in the FA Cup club captain Wayne Rooney was given a shock when midfielder George Evans turned down the chance to swap shirts.
Evans, a lifelong fan of United's main rivals, Manchester City, appears to say something like "nah, I'm good" when Rooney offers him his shirt.
Other than that, it was a good day for Rooney, who equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record as Manchester United's all-time leading scorer.
