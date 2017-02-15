 

Video: PSG utterly annihilate Barcelona in shock Champions League last 16 clash

Barcelona will have a mountain to climb when PSG visit Camp Nou for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture.
00:41
1

Team NZ's game-changer: New catamaran design features leg power instead of arm grinders

00:35
2
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

00:43
3
The Wellington Phoenix have defended their inaugural Huawei Capital Cup win against Beijing BG.

Phoenix fight for win in controversial game using video tech for first time

00:23
4
Perugia forward Francesco Nicastro stole the show with this scarcely believable goal in Serie B on Monday.

Watch: Italian's sumptuous spinning back-heel candidate for 2017's best goal

00:28
5
The Irish Sun reports the pair has agreed on their respective fees.

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor reportedly close to facing off in biggest fight in combat sports history

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
