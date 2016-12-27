 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Video: Pedro torments Bournemouth as Chelsea continue march towards EPL record of consecutive wins

share

Source:

SKY

Chelsea are now just two games short of matching Arsenal's record having defeated Bournemouth 3-0 today.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ