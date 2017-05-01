Video: Pedro scores screamer as Chelsea beat Everton to inch towards EPL title

Pedro Rodriguez scored an eye-catching long-range goal as Chelsea closed in on the Premier League title by beating Everton 3-0 today.

Antonio Conte will be guaranteed the trophy in his first season in charge of Chelsea if the leaders win three of their last four games.

Everton's eight-match winning run at Goodison Park ended after Pedro broke through the home resistance with his 25-metre strike in the 66th minute.

Defender Gary Cahill and midfielder Willian also scored as Chelsea looks to regain the trophy from Leicester City.