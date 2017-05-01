Video: Pedro scores screamer as Chelsea beat Everton to inch towards EPL title

Source:Associated Press
Pedro Rodriguez scored an eye-catching long-range goal as Chelsea closed in on the Premier League title by beating Everton 3-0 today.
Antonio Conte will be guaranteed the trophy in his first season in charge of Chelsea if the leaders win three of their last four games.
Everton's eight-match winning run at Goodison Park ended after Pedro broke through the home resistance with his 25-metre strike in the 66th minute.
Defender Gary Cahill and midfielder Willian also scored as Chelsea looks to regain the trophy from Leicester City.
Chelsea stay four points ahead of Tottenham, who defeated Arsenal 2-0 at White Hart Lane, Europa League-chasing Everton are seventh.
