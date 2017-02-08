Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

The captain of New Zealand's 1982 World Cup football team has lost his battle with prostate cancer.

Steve Sumner, 61, who led the All Whites to their first World Cup appearance, was capped 105 times for New Zealand between 1976 and 1988, and was the first Oceania player to score a World Cup goal.

Steve Sumner after receiving his ONZM, for services to football from Governor General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy during an Investiture ceremony at Government House in Wellington. Source: Photosport

He was awarded FIFA's Order of Merit in 2010 for services to football.

Former All White captain Steve Sumner. Source: Photosport