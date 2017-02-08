 

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

The captain of New Zealand's 1982 World Cup football team has lost his battle with prostate cancer.

Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.
Steve Sumner, 61, who led the All Whites to their first World Cup appearance, was capped 105 times for New Zealand between 1976 and 1988, and was the first Oceania player to score a World Cup goal.

Steve Sumner after receiving his ONZM, for services to football from Governor General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy during an Investiture ceremony at Government House in Wellington on Tuesday the 18th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Steve Sumner after receiving his ONZM, for services to football from Governor General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy during an Investiture ceremony at Government House in Wellington.

He was awarded FIFA's Order of Merit in 2010 for services to football.

The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.
All White captain Steve Sumner has a shot on goal as New Zealand beat Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 2-0 in an elimination game at Mt Smart Stadium for the 1982 Soccer World Cup, 30 May 1981. © Photo: Anthony Phelps

Former All White captain Steve Sumner.

Sumner, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2015.

Steve Sumner, who has been battling prostate cancer, was joined by others stars to celebrate.

The former All White and football legend talks to ONE News reporter George Berry about his life in football.

