 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Football


Video: NUTMEG! Chelsea's Nemanja Matic humiliates Middlesbrough keeper through the legs

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea is one more win away from taking the English Premier League title after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 today.

Chelsea have beaten Middlesbrough 3-0 in the EPL this morning.
Source: SKY

The Blues have the chance to claim their second league title in three seasons when they face West Brom on Saturday.

They moved seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham, and all but consigned Middlesbrough to relegation.

Middlesbrough needs a miracle, as they trail Hull by six points with just two games remaining for both sides, and Hull's goal difference was superior by 12.

Having seen Tottenham falter on Saturday with defeat at West Ham, Chelsea set about taking advantage of the opportunity to extend their lead immediately.

Goals came from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso, and Nemanja Matic in an attack masterfully orchestrated by Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.

Twice in the opening seven minutes, Fabregas played spectacular diagonal passes to Alonso, who first volleyed onto the crossbar and then agonisingly across goal from the left.

Middlesbrough failed to heed the warning as they continued to allow Fabregas far too much space to operate, and was punished in the 23rd.

Fabregas picked out a more reliable finisher in Costa with another inch-perfect pass, the striker slotting calmly through Brad Guzan's legs to equal his best league tally with his 20th of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta did his best imitation of Fabregas as he found Alonso at the back post to directed his volley past Guzan in the 34th.

Fabregas switched the angle of Chelsea's attack to play in Victor Moses on the other flank, with only a fine Guzan save preventing a third goal before the break.

The onslaught continued after halftime as Pedro's driven effort hit the crossbar, and the relentless Alonso shot wide once more.

Middlesbrough's resistance and any doubt over the result was ended in the 65th when Matic chested down Fabregas' cross and shot low past Guzan to make it 3-0.

But perhaps the biggest cheer of the night came in the 84th, as captain John Terry was introduced for a cameo appearance, as he nears the end of his 19-year career with the club having announced he will depart at the end of the season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians the Sunrisers went onto win the match by seven wickets.

Watch: BOOM! Perfect Mitchell McClenaghan yorker sends David Warner packing first ball


2
Cronulla Sharks under 20 player Jesse Savage.

NZ-born Sharks under 20 player stood down for alleged possession of illegal substance

00:27
3
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

00:22
4
Chelsea have beaten Middlesbrough 3-0 in the EPL this morning.

Video: NUTMEG! Chelsea's Nemanja Matic humiliates Middlesbrough keeper through the legs

00:29
5
The former All Black ignited a spectacular play which ended in a try with his side Ulster edging Exeter 19-18 in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

01:00
A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.

Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone

Police are investigating video of the child posted on Facebook yesterday.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."

03:59
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

01:50
A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

Slow down, save lives - the simple message ahead of UN Road Safety Week

A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ