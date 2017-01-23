Video: The moment Hull City midfielder fractures his skull in sickening head clash

Source:SKY
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is in a stable condition having suffered a fractured skull in his side's 2-0 loss to Chelsea this morning at Stamford Bridge.
Mason came together in a sickening clash with Gary Cahill, where after nine minutes of on field treatment he was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London.
Hull City have released a statement saying that Mason is expected to make a recovery, but will remain under observation for the next few days.
