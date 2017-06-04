Video: Miracle bicycle kick sees Juventus nab Champions League final equaliser against Real Madrid

Breaking News
Real Madrid may have claimed this morning's Champions League final against Juventus 4-1, but striker Mario Mandzukic's 27th minute strike was easily the pick of the action for the losing side.
As Juventus' fullback Alex Sandro crossed the ball in, Gonzalo Higuain provided Mandzukic with an attempt at a volley, only for the Croatian striker to chest the ball, before falling over to lob Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas for the equaliser.
That was as good as it would get for Juventus, with Real Madrid strolling to their 13th Champions League title, becoming the first team in the modern era to win back-to-back crowns.
