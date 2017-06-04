 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Video: Miracle bicycle kick sees Juventus nab Champions League final equaliser against Real Madrid

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Real Madrid may have claimed this morning's Champions League final against Juventus 4-1, but striker Mario Mandzukic's 27th minute strike was easily the pick of the action for the losing side.

His side may have been destroyed 4-1, but Mario Mandzukic can look back fondly on this effort.
Source: SKY

As Juventus' fullback Alex Sandro crossed the ball in, Gonzalo Higuain provided Mandzukic with an attempt at a volley, only for the Croatian striker to chest the ball, before falling over to lob Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas for the equaliser.

That was as good as it would get for Juventus, with Real Madrid strolling to their 13th Champions League title, becoming the first team in the modern era to win back-to-back crowns.

The Portuguese football superstar powered Madrid to a 4-1 win over Juventus.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
2
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:42
3
The former Chiefs player said it was the pressure from his side that forced the Lions to make so many errors in their 13-7 win in Whangarei.

'It was the effort of all of us' - Dwayne Sweeney slams Lions' jet lag excuse for poor performance against NZ Barbarians

00:29
4
Alun Wyn Jones may have over 100 caps for Wales, but the Lions' lock was no match for Andrew Makalio.

Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

00:15
5
The outspoken Aussie skipper for Oracle jokingly said at today's press conference that he has a mole in Team New Zealand's crew.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ miss out on claiming vital bonus point, Oracle's Jimmy Spithill continues to play mind games

00:46
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: At least 20 people taken to six hospitals across London in what Metropolitan Police are calling a 'terrorist incident'

1 NEWS will be bringing you the latest on the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ