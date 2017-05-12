 

Video: Marouane Fellaini scores with classy header as Man United march into Europa League final

Associated Press

Manchester United stumbled into the Europa League final after conceding a late goal in a tension-filled 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo that ended with both teams having a man sent off today.

United advanced 2-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 against Celta Vigo.
Source: SKY

United advanced 2-1 on aggregate, with Marcus Rashford's winner in the first leg last week ultimately proving the difference.

Marouane Fellaini headed home Rashford's cross to hand United a 17th-minute lead at Old Trafford, giving the English team a two-goal cushion.

Celta dominated the second half as United dropped deep, and Facundo Roncaglia headed home in the 85th minute to set up a nervy finish.

Roncaglia and United defender Eric Bailly were both red-carded in the 87th for separate incidents in a mass melee and Celta, needing just one goal to advance on away goals, missed late chances to cause a huge upset.

The biggest opportunity fell to John Guidetti with seconds left, but the former Manchester City striker couldn't wrap his foot around the ball with a goal at his mercy.

United will play Ajax in the final in Stockholm on May 24.

