 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Football


Video: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

share

Source:

SKY

Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

00:28
2
Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

Watch: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

3
Marty Banks of the Highlanders kicks to touch

'I'm pretty happy with where I am' - unheralded Marty Banks humble after Highlanders heroics

00:30
4
Anderson scored 18 runs off 12 balls which included two sixes as Delhi defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.

Watch: 'What a way to finish it!' Corey Anderson hits winning runs, slogging huge six for Delhi win

00:30
5
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ