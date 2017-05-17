 

Video: 'A majestic finish' - Kevin De Bruyne doubles Man City's lead minutes after breaking club's assist record

Associated Press

Pablo Zabaleta got a rousing send-off. Yaya Toure scored perhaps a farewell goal. Their team earned a convincing win to virtually guarantee Champions League qualification.

De Bruyne provided against West Brom his sixteenth EPL assist of the season, a club record for Man City.
It was pretty much a perfect night for Manchester City.

They beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on an emotional night at Etihad Stadium to move up to third place in the English Premier League and ensure only a series of freak results will deny Pep Guardiola's side a top-four finish.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored first-half goals in the space of less than two minutes before Toure, who is waiting to discover if he'll be offered a new contract after seven years at the club, strolled through to stroke in a third goal that brought the home fans to their feet.

They were up again minutes later as Zabaleta, the popular Argentina right back who will leave City in the offseason after nine years, came on the 61st minute to a rip-roaring reception for his last home game.

West Brom got a goal back in the 86th through Hal Robson-Kanu, the only negative for City.

City, which is away to Watford on the final day of the season on Monday, is a point ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool and three points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

City has a superior goal difference of six over Arsenal.

