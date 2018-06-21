 

Video: Luis Suarez fires Uruguay into World Cup second round with win over Saudi Arabia

Associated Press

Luis Suarez put both Uruguay and host Russia into the second round of the World Cup while eliminating Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the same time.

Uruguay sealed a 1-0 win in Rostov this morning.
Source: SKY

Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute to give the two-time champions a 1-0 victory over the Saudis.

It was the Barcelona striker's 52nd goal for his country in that century of games.

Besides scoring, Suarez led his team with a hard-working performance. He fell back to defend and raced forward on the counterattack.

Uruguay and Russia both have six points from their opening two matches, putting them into the round of 16. They will face each other in Samara with first place in Group A on the line.

