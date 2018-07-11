Video: Liverpool goalkeeper's nightmare 2018 season continues, back with another howler in friendly

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' 2018 nightmare season continues after he failed to make a straight-forward save in his side's friendly match against Tranmere Rovers in England.

Liverpool were leading 3-0 before the German keeper fumbled a free-kick that was hit straight at him, allowing Jonny Smith to slot the ball home.

Karius had a disastrous performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, his two shockers contributing to his side's 3-1 loss in Kiev.

He rolled the ball straight at Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's foot before allowing Gareth Bale's shot slip through his hands.