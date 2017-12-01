 

Video: Just like his old man! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr nails inch-perfect free kick

It's definitely a case of like father, like son in the Ronaldo family, with Cristiano Jr banging home a free kick to emulate his famous father.

It looks like Ronaldo Jr shares more than just a name with his famous father.
Playing in a youth match in the Spanish captial Madrid, young Ronaldo Jr, just seven years of age, steps up to the dead ball before hammering it past the outstretched keeper.

Posting on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr hinted that his son practices his set pieces as often as he does.

"Nothing is coincidence," Ronaldo Sr posted.

The youngster also happens to share his fathers famous pose, standing at the top of his mark with his body straight, and legs shoulder-width apart.

