Video: Ice cold penalty gives All Whites scrappy win over Chinese Taipei

A Myer Bevan penalty was all the All Whites needed to pick up their first win of the Intercontinental Cup in India, defeating Chinese Taipei 1-0.

Having gone down 2-1 to Kenya in their tournament opener last weekend, Fritz Schmid notched his first victory as the All Whites' new coach, making six changes for this morning's match, giving debuts to goalkeeper Nik Tzanev and defender Liberato Cacace.

Forward Jai Ingham had an excellent chance to open the scoring in the first half, however he found his effort blocked by the Chinese Taipei defence.

After scoring New Zealand's only goal against Kenya, youngster Sarpreet Singh did enough to win a penalty in the 36th minute, foulded by defender Hung Tzu-Kei, to which Bevan stepped up and fired home the only goal of the match.

Singh was unlucky not to grab New Zealand's second, before a late save from Tzanev kept the All Whites in the match.