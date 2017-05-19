Video: Harry Kane scores FOUR goals as Tottenham blow Leicester away

Harry Kane scored four goals in Tottenham's 6-1 rout of Leicester, ensuring the Premier League runners-up are closing out the season with a swagger despite missing out on the title.

Kane will enter the final day of the season in pole position to finish as top scorer, with the striker now on 26 league goals - two more than Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Despite missing three months of the season through injury, Kane has netted 32 times in all competitions.

Kane's opener was set up by Son Heung-min, who scored Tottenham's other two goals against deposed champions Leicester to become the highest-scoring South Korean in a single European season. Son has 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Tottenham, who play at relegated Hull on the final day of the season, are seven points behind newly crowned champions Chelsea.