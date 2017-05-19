Video: Harry Kane scores FOUR goals as Tottenham blow Leicester away

 

Harry Kane scored four goals in Tottenham's 6-1 rout of Leicester, ensuring the Premier League runners-up are closing out the season with a swagger despite missing out on the title.

Spurs' main man was on fire in the 6-1 demolition of the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
Kane will enter the final day of the season in pole position to finish as top scorer, with the striker now on 26 league goals - two more than Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Despite missing three months of the season through injury, Kane has netted 32 times in all competitions.

Kane's opener was set up by Son Heung-min, who scored Tottenham's other two goals against deposed champions Leicester to become the highest-scoring South Korean in a single European season. Son has 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Tottenham, who play at relegated Hull on the final day of the season, are seven points behind newly crowned champions Chelsea.

Chelsea have taken the trophy off Leicester, which astonishingly won the title last season but collapsed this year and are currently 11th.

