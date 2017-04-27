Video: Goalkeeper slices arm open on goalpost's rusty hook – and can't prevent goal!

Brisbane Roar goalkeeper was rushed from the field in his side's 3-0 Asian Champions League loss to Muangthong United in Thailand last night, after slicing his arm open on an exposed goalpost hook.

Young, 31, needed 26 stitches after the match, having sustained a deep cut to his arm in trying to prevent a shot from Spanish striker Xisco from ending up in the goal.

On inspection, the goal net was found to be not properly secured, with the stray hook responsible for the injury.