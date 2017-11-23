Video: Goal of the year? Female Aussie footballer unleashes unstoppable strike from outside the box

Sam Kerr's out-of-this-world strike has headlined a record-breaking Matildas rout of China last night.

The red-hot forward scored a double either side of Tameka Butt's deflected strike in a 3-0 defeat of their Asian rivals in Melbourne.

Kerr's effort equalled legendary forward Sarah Walsh's Matildas record for scoring in five straight games.

The brace also helped Australia to a sixth victory in a row, off the back of the mid-year Tournament of Nations success and back-to-back home wins over Brazil in September.

Alen Stajcic's side have netted 19 times in that run - with Kerr helping herself to nine of them - but none have been better than her second last night.

The 24-year-old followed a bouncing ball along the box and unleashed an unstoppable rocket that was still rising as it passed China goalkeeper Zhao Lina to sail into the net.

The strike brought the entire Matildas bench to their feet and secured a well- deserved result.

The scoreline flattered China, which didn't force an Australian save until second half injury time.

In front of an appreciative crowd of 10,904, Stajcic's side was barely troubled and could have racked up several more.

Kerr found the opener on 23 minutes, positioning herself smartly at Emily Van Egmond's corner to skilfully score with the back of her head.

Butt's strike deflected off Ma Jun's head past the stranded Zhao on 53 minutes, before Kerr's stunning third.

The West Australian's double exemplified her rapid rise in the sport.

After taking seven years and 51 matches to score her first eight goals for Australia, Kerr has tallied nine goals in her last five appearances.

She was far from the only contributor at AAMI Park.

Clare Polkinghorne and Alanna Kennedy were unruffled in defence, while Emily Van Egmond set the tempo all night in midfield.

Michelle Heyman also made a welcome return to international football after more than a year out as a late substitute for Kerr.