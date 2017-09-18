Video: German player sparks heated exchange with opposition after showing poor sportsmanship

A heated exchange between two German club teams erupted after a Jena player showed poor sportsmanship and continued to play on after a SV Mappen player tried to point out to an official a player was injured in yesterday's match.

The third-tier football match ended in a controversial 2-2 draw.

After Jena's Julian Guenther-Schmidt went down injured, Meppen's midfielder Nico Granatowski stopped straight away while in possession of the ball.

Jena's player Soeren Eismann took advantage of the situation and continued to play on.

Eismann sliced through defenders who weren't aware play had continued and landed a goal straight past the keeper.