Video: Fired up Phoenix striker Roy Krishna bemused with red-card against Perth

The Wellington striker was red-carded in the 63rd minute for a controversial mistimed challenge.
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

Commentators suggested Brendon McCullum bat out the rest of the game with just his handle after he was punishing the Perth bowlers.

Watch: 'To be fair to the bowlers he should bat with a handle from now on' – McCullum breaks bat during Big Bash

Hilton Cartwright had one tenth of a second to react to the incoming ball while standing at silly point.

Video: Men, look away! Aussie debutant takes blistering cricket ball to the family jewels


FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

Germany's Goerges shocked the third seed with a spectacular comeback victory to charge into the semifinals.

Last remaining drawcard Caroline Wozniacki crashes out of ASB Classic

Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

