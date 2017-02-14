Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

A young football fan's outing to watch an EPL clash between Burnley and Chelsea would've ended in tears had it not been for the quick reflexes of another spectator.

Burnley player Ashley Barnes fired a shot towards the goal but the ball sailed wide to the right and headed straight for the youngster in the Turf Moor crowd.

But the man standing behind the child threw out a well-timed punch to deflect the ball and save the day.