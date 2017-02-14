 

Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

A young football fan's outing to watch an EPL clash between Burnley and Chelsea would've ended in tears had it not been for the quick reflexes of another spectator.

The youngster was watching the clash between Burnley and Chelsea when Ashley Barnes’ strike headed straight for him.
Burnley player Ashley Barnes fired a shot towards the goal but the ball sailed wide to the right and headed straight for the youngster in the Turf Moor crowd.

But the man standing behind the child threw out a well-timed punch to deflect the ball and save the day.

The man once considered one of the world’s best strikers has shown he still has a magic touch.
The youngster, a Burnley fan, had even more to celebrate after their side was able to the hold Premier League leaders to a 1-1 draw in cold, wet conditions.

