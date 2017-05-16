 

Video: Departing Chelsea skipper John Terry goes from hero to zero in a matter of minutes

John Terry scored for a 17th successive English Premier League season as newly crowned champion Chelsea beat Watford 4-3 courtesy of Cesc Fabregas' late strike today.

Terry scored the opening goal, but then assisted Watford for the equaliser in the first half.
Chelsea celebrated a 14th victory in 15 home games amid blue and silver streamers on their return to Stamford Bridge after sealing the title.

Terry, 36, will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years, and will also be expected to play Monday when he will lift the trophy for the fifth time.

There was an element of good fortune about Terry's goal on his first league start since September.

As the ball dropped kindly for Terry in the penalty area, the defender struck it with his shin and it went in off the post in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes later, Terry gifted Watford a rare away goal scored by Etienne Capoue, but Cesar Azpilicueta's crisp drive restored Chelsea's lead.

Michy Batshuayi, who scored the title-clinching goal at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, put Chelsea 3-1 up, but Daryl Janmaat pulled a goal back with a superb strike.

And Watford substitute Stefano Okaka equalised after holding off Terry before Fabregas' decisive 88th-minute strike.

Sebastian Prodl was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second minute of stoppage time as Watford finished the contest with 10 men in a bad-tempered conclusion.

Watford is already sure off their Premier League status heading into Monday's final game against Liverpool.

